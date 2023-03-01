An Ontario Lottery Winner Almost Didn't Claim Her $1M Prize Because She Deleted The Email
She thought it was junk.
An Ontario lottery winner almost missed out on a massive prize after assuming an important email was spam.
OLG reported that Newmarket resident Shuai Wang won a whopping $1 million last month after hitting big during the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw
The company immediately attempted to alert the 40-year-old mother of the good news, who accidentally deleted it.
Thankfully, OLG always sends a follow-up notification, but even that didn't have Wang convinced.
"Later that day, I was looking at my phone and saw another email, so decided to log into my OLG account. Even then, I still thought it was a mistake," she said.
And she had an even harder time convincing her partner.
"I told my husband when he got home from walking the dog and he thought I was joking. No matter what I said, he still didn't believe me!" she laughed.
In a surprisingly wholesome turn, Shuai revealed that her plans are to use the money to go back to school and work on her doctorate degree.
"I plan to surprise my husband with concert tickets to see his favourite band, and I'm considering a family trip for some fun in the sun. We love to travel."
"This is an unbelievable experience – as much as I've dreamt of this moment, it's completely unreal," she concluded.
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
For just $3 per play, Lotto 6/49 players have the opportunity to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.