Ontario Lottery Winners Say They Can Finally Retire After Scoring $2.5 Million
"We're on cloud nine."
Ontario lottery winners almost always react wholesomely to becoming millionaires, but Debby and Ken Skitch's response is a real solid contender for the sweetest.
The Bowmanville residents started the new year on a high after winning $2.5 million in the December 31, 2022, Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw.
The couple's ticket was one of two winning tickets for the $5 million jackpot. They also won $2 on an Encore selection, so their total winnings were actually $2,500,002.
Debby and Ken, who've been playing the lottery for 40 years, shared their winning strategy while collecting their cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto:
"We use birthdays and birth months of our kids for the numbers we play."
The married couple discovered their big win while sitting down to check their tickets on New Year's Day.
"I heard the winning jingle and thought we won a free ticket at first. When I looked closer and noticed it was really a $2.5 million win, I showed Debby. We were shocked," Ken explained.
"We're on cloud nine," Debby added.
And when asked about their plans for the massive fortune, Debby and Ken revealed they're putting it towards an early retirement.
"We have been feeling like we're on vacation since we won. However, the vacation can continue since we can officially retire," Debby concluded.
What days are the Lotto 6/49 draws?
Lotto 6/49 gives players the opportunity to win not just one, but two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 a play.
The Classic Draw always has a fixed jackpot of $5 million, while the Gold Ball jackpot starts at $10 million and increases by $2 million every draw until it's won.
