An Ontario Lottery Winner 'Froze' When He Realized His Scratch Ticket Was Worth $1 Million
"I had a feeling I was a winner."
Even before scratching his life-changing ticket, an Ontario lottery winner said he "had a feeling" that he was rich.
According to OLG, Whitby resident Feyazuddin Mohammed won an impressive $1 million after winning the Instant Ultimate's top prize during the December 31, 2022, draw.
While picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre, Feyazuddin, who's been playing the lottery for 15 years, admitted that he saw the major win coming.
"I had a feeling I was a winner," he shared.
"As I was scratching my ticket, I told my wife, 'This feels like a winner,' and when I checked it using the OLG App after the draw, I froze when I saw $1 million appear on the screen," he added.
As for how his partner reacted? Feyazuddin offered OLG this wholesome tidbit:
"My wife and I were holding each other and jumping with joy!"
Feyazuddin said his immediate plan for the sum is to pay off some bills before investing and mapping out his retirement.
"I feel honoured to receive such a rare experience. I feel a lot of gratitude," he gushed.
Here's hoping he gets "a feeling" about a few more epic wins in the future.
What are the odds of winning OLG Ultimate?
The chances of winning a $1,000,000 prize are approximately 1 in 25,000, which represents the most favourable odds for this prize value provided by OLG.
How to play OLG Ultimate?
The prize is won if you scratch the "Your Draw Number" area and uncover a seven-digit number matching one of the 40 winning numbers.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.