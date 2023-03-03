An Ontario Lottery Winner Couldn't 'Feel Anything' After Realizing She Scored $60 Million
"My body went numb, and my mind went blank."
When it comes to hitting the big time, most people imagine themselves jumping for joy, not losing all feelings, but that's exactly what happened to this Ontario lottery winner.
According to OLG, Markham resident and caregiver Lai Ching Yau won a whopping $60 million after hitting the jackpot during the January 17 Lotto Max draw.
It was an incredible moment, but Yau admitted her initial reaction was quite scary.
"My body went numb, and my mind went blank. I couldn't think or feel anything," Yau recalled.
Spiked on adrenaline, she called up her family who helped bring her down to earth.
"I knew I needed my family to help make sure it was real, so I called them and sent them a screenshot of the win on the OLG App," Yau said. "They told me to calm down and breathe – when they confirmed it was true, they told me to sign the ticket, but my hands were shaking so much I couldn't hold the pen!"
And after all that, she still had to go back into the store to verify her ticket.
"I was so shocked in the store that I left before I could even finish validating the ticket. The clerk had to flag me down through the window," the caregiver said.
Hearing the good news beforehand did little to make the family's in-person meeting less emotional.
"They all hugged me so tight, and we cried happy tears together. It was so touching to have everyone so happy for me," she said.
As for her plans for fortune, Yau says those details are still being worked out.
"I plan to take my family out for a nice meal where we can discuss the future and decide what dreams will come true," she said. "I will let all this sink in while I relax and settle into this incredible win. I plan to take this next part of my journey one step at a time. I feel so lucky to be in these unbelievable circumstances."
