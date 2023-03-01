Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 28 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 28 draw have been released and you should check your tickets because there's a winner!
In this Lotto Max draw, a $55 million jackpot is up for grabs and four Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million are available to be won as well.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 28 draw are 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42 and 43. Plus, the bonus is 18.
The Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 3, 17, 22, 33, 36, 39 and 47
- 6, 17, 23, 27, 28, 34 and 48
- 10, 23, 27, 30, 37, 42 and 45
- 16, 18, 25, 26, 35, 44 and 50
With Encore, the winning number is 4821056.
While none of the $1 million Maxmillions prizeshave been won, there is a Lotto Max jackpot winner!
Someone from B.C. purchased the winning ticket matching all seven numbers to score the $55 million jackpot.
So, if you bought your ticket in that province, double-check your numbers because you could be the winner!
Lotto Max's next draw on March 3 will offer a $14 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 24 were 1, 11, 15, 21, 35, 48 and 49. The bonus was 3.
Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 10, 11, 16, 28, 29, 36 and 44
- 12, 13, 22, 24, 31, 36 and 46
For Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 0995146.
Nobody in Canada won the $50 million jackpot that was available to be won or either of the Maxmillions prizes.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.