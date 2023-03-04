Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 3 Are In & It's A $14 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets out and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and that means it's time to check your tickets.
For this Lotto Max draw on March 3, there is a $14 million jackpot available to be won.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 3 are 10, 14, 20, 37, 42, 44 and 46, with 50 as the bonus.
If you also get Encore on your tickets, that winning number is 7337273.
Nobody won the $14 million jackpot that's up for grabs with this draw by matching all seven numbers.
So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on March 7 will offer a $19 million jackpot!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 28 were 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42 and 43. Plus, the bonus was 18.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 3, 17, 22, 33, 36, 39 and 47
- 6, 17, 23, 27, 28, 34 and 48
- 10, 23, 27, 30, 37, 42 and 45
- 16, 18, 25, 26, 35, 44 and 50
For Encore, that winning number was 4821056.
None of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes were won but there was a Lotto Max jackpot winner!
Someone purchased the winning ticket in North Saanich on B.C.'s Vancouver Island to secure the $55 million jackpot.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.