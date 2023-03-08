Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 7 Are In & It's A $19 Million Jackpot
It's that time of the week again to check your tickets!
Feeling lucky? If you picked all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, March 7, you'll be taking home $19 million.
So if you picked up a ticket or two, it's now time to take a look and see if you've become Canada's newest Lotto Max winner!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 7?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 16, 26, 28, 31, 44 and 45. The bonus number is 22.
For those who tried their luck with Encore, the winning number for that is 7838387.
Tough luck for those who played in Tuesday's draw as there was no winner — but that means the jackpot for Friday, March 10 will be an estimated $24 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 17 were 10, 14, 20, 37, 42, 44 and 46. The bonus was 50..
The winning number for Encore was 7337273.
No one picked up a winning Lotto Max ticket for the $14 million jackpot, which bumped it up to $19 million for the draw on March 7.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.