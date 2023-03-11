Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 10 Are In & It's A $24 Million Jackpot
There's a huge chunk of change up for grabs! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday have been revealed so now you need to check your tickets to see if you're a winner!
With the Lotto Max draw on March 10, you have the chance to with the $24 million jackpot that's being offered.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Friday are 18, 19, 31, 36, 38, 41 and 43. Also, the bonus number is 8.
With Encore, the number to have on your ticket to win $1 million is 0967169.
No winning ticket matching all seven numbers was sold in Canada so there is no winner of the $24 million jackpot.
Lotto Max's next draw on March 14 will have a $29 million jackpot up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 7 were 1, 16, 26, 28, 31, 44 and 45. Then, the bonus number was 22.
If you got Encore on your tickets as well, that winning number was 7838387.
There was no winner of the $19 million jackpot that was available in Tuesday's draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.