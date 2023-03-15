Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 14 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot
Will you be taking home the big prize? 💸
For all those who picked up a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on March 14, it's time to see if it's your lucky day!
If you happened to pick all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you're going to be taking home a cheque for $29 million — so get those tickets out!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 14?
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 4, 15, 17, 24, 27, 32 and 41. The bonus number is 36.
If you picked up Encore, the winning number for that is 1254697.
Bad news for those who played in Tuesday's draw — no one won the main prize, but that means the jackpot for Friday, March 17 will be an estimated $34 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 10 were 18, 19, 31, 36, 38, 41 and 43. The bonus was 8.
The winning number for Encore was 0967169.
Since no one won the $24 million jackpot on offer, the prize for March 14 grew to $29 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.