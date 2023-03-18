Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 17 Are In & It's A $34 Million Jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday's draw are out and you can check your tickets now to see if you scored the jackpot.
In this Lotto Max draw on March 17, you have a chance at taking home the $34 million grand prize that's available to be won.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Friday are 5, 15, 17, 22, 25, 37 and 46. Plus, 13 is the bonus number.
If you also play Encore, 9607962 is the winning number that gets you the $1 million prize.
There is no winner of the $34 million jackpot that's up for grabs in this draw.
Since this Friday's grand prize hasn't been won, Lotto Max's next draw on Tuesday, March 21 will offer up a $40 jackpot!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday's draw were 4, 15, 17, 24, 27, 32 and 41. Also, 36 was the bonus number.
For anyone who also got Encore with their tickets, the winning number to nab the cash prize was 1254697.
Nobody in Canada won the $29 million jackpot that was up available with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.