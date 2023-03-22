Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 21 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
It's that time of the week again, folks! 💸
If you've ever fancied seeing yourself as a millionaire, it's time to see if this Tuesday's Lotto Max winning numbers have landed in your favour.
For the draw on March 21, the Lotto Max jackpot is offering up a whopping $40 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 21?
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 7, 15, 17, 20, 32, 40 and 50. For the bonus, the number to have is 21.
For those who tried their luck with Encore, the winning number for that is 6859514.
No one is taking home the jackpot for Tuesday's draw — but that means the jackpot for Friday, March 24 will be an estimated $50 million, and Maxmillions are coming back!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 10 were 5, 15, 17, 22, 25, 37 and 46. The bonus was 13.
The winning number for Encore was 9607962.
No one in Canada had a winning ticket that matched the winning numbers which bumped the $34 million jackpot up to $40 million for March 21.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.