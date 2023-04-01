Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 31 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
This is not a joke, we have a winner! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday have been revealed and there's a jackpot winner so you need to check your tickets!
In this Lotto Max draw on March 31, there is a massive $60 million jackpot available to be won and six Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 31 draw are 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50. Also, the bonus number is 48.
Then, for the $1 million prizes, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 13, 21, 26, 34, 36 and 44
- 1, 16, 20, 35, 44, 49 and 50
- 2, 11, 15, 35, 37, 47 and 48
- 3, 19, 30, 32, 37, 40 and 48
- 12, 15, 19, 22, 27, 43 and 45
- 37, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 and 49
With Encore, the number you need to have to get some cash is 0368629.
There is a winner for this Friday's draw because someone in the Prairies bought a ticket matching all seven numbers to get the $60 million jackpot!
Also, someone from Ontario is a Maxmillions winner now and will be taking home the $1 million prize.
Since this jackpot was won along with a Maxmillions prize, Lotto Max's next draw on April 4 will offer a $15 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 28 were 5, 9, 12, 19, 21, 22 and 49, with 31 as the bonus.
The winning number for the Maxmillions prizes were:
- 3, 5, 18, 22, 37, 39 and 40
- 3, 9, 10, 23, 35, 39 and 41
- 3, 18, 19, 20, 24, 38 and 40
- 15, 27, 29, 37, 45, 47 and 50
If you also got Encore on your ticket, that winning number was 8134876.
Nobody matched all seven numbers to score the $55 million jackpot or any of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.