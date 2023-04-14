Lotto Max Winners Scored $60 Million With A $6 Ticket & Called It A 'Miracle' For Their Family
The couple screamed and hugged each other when they found out how much they won! 🤑
There are new Lotto Max winners who snagged a massive jackpot and they called the win a "miracle" that will change their family's lives for generations to come!
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation has announced that Janice and Randy Glays scored the $60 million jackpot that was offered with the Lotto Max draw on March 31.
Randy bought the winning ticket with a $6 quick pick at a Real Canadian Superstore in Winnipeg.
The couple has an inside joke about playing the lottery that they've told each other for a while and it has actually come true now.
"I always ask Randy, 'Why are you buying tickets?' and he always says, 'One day... you never know,'' Janice revealed.
"Well, it's that one day now and we have permanent grins on our faces," she continued. "This is our miracle!"
Randy first found out that they had snagged the $60 million jackpot when he checked the ticket in-store with a self-scanner but he thought he was reading the number wrong.
"I've never seen such a big number," he said. "I couldn’t believe it."
So, he gave the ticket to an employee to double-check it and when they confirmed the big jackpot win, Janice and Randy screamed and hugged each other.
"It felt unbelievable and wonderful all at once," Randy said.
The couple plans to share their massive jackpot win with their family while also spending a little bit of the money on themselves.
They're going to move out of their apartment to a house that has "lots of space and windows," travel and enjoy the rest of their lives.
"It's so life-changing," Janice noted. "And obviously not just for us. It's going to change our family's lives for generations."
Also, their win sets the record for the biggest single-ticket win purchased at a retail store in Manitoba's history.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 31 draw that got Janice and Randy the jackpot were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50.
Along with the $60 million jackpot that was won in this draw, a $1 million prize was also scored with a ticket that was purchased in Ontario.
That Maxmillions winner matched these winning numbers: 37, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 and 49.
Recently, so many people across Canada have become Lotto Max winners and scored jackpots that are absolutely huge like $60 million, $55 million, $40 million and $31 million!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.