A Lotto Max Winner Had To Scan Her Winning Ticket 5 Times In Order To Believe It Was Real
She had the ticket tucked way in her wallet for months. 💸
Imagine becoming over $200,000 richer and not knowing about it for months? That's exactly what happened to one lucky Lotto Max winner in Saskatchewan!
According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Karleigh Warkentin "couldn’t believe her eyes" after the Blaine Lake resident found out she had won $200,777.20 in the November 1, 2022 Lotto Max draw.
Although she bought the ticket on the day of the draw itself, it wasn't until months later that she found them nestled in her wallet and decided to get them checked at a self-scanner.
"One was a free play winner, then this one came up at $200,000," Warkentin said of the big moment. "I had to scan it a couple of times because I couldn’t believe the amount!"
In fact, she had to scan her Lotto Max ticket five times in order for the news to sink in.
As for what she plans on doing with her big win, the Saskatchewan resident says she's going to "pay a bit of debt off" and look into getting a cabin.
"It was just wonderful to be able to share that experience with my family," the winner said.
If you have lottery tickets hiding away, it is now officially your sign to get them checked as there's still an unclaimed Lotto Max prize of $1 million set to expire on March 28, 2023.
According to Loto Quebec, the ticket was bought on March 29, 2022 and was sold somewhere in the Montreal area.
And if you're looking to try your luck out in the future, the next Lotto Max draw taking place on March 28 has an estimated jackpot of $55 million along with four individual Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.