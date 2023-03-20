An Unclaimed Lotto Max Prize Is Expiring Soon & Someone Could Miss Out On $1 Million
You have until March 28 to claim the prize! 💸
If you picked up a Lotto Max ticket around this time last year, you'll want to take a look through your pockets and wallets.
The claim deadline for a Lotto Max winning ticket worth $1 million for the draw that took place on March 29, 2022, is coming up in a little over a week.
According to Loto Quebec, March 28, 2023, will be your last chance to claim the prize that was sold to someone in Montreal.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the unclaimed Maxmillion are: 12, 20, 26, 35, 40, 45 and 48.
If no one comes forward with the winning ticket, Loto Quebec advises that "unclaimed prizes are used to pay out bonus prizes to consumers" — definitely not what you want to see happen to your $1 million prize!
And if you're looking to try your luck out, the next Lotto Max draw takes place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.