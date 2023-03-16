A Lotto Max Winning Couple Said They Knew 'Our Turn Would Come' & Now They're $200K Richer
"It finally happened!" 💰
If you've been patiently waiting to win Lotto Max, there's hope out there as a couple recently picked up a chunk of cash after waiting for their "turn" to come around.
On March 10, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced that Wayne and Kathleen MacLeod from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan are two of the newest members to enter the Lotto Max winner club in Canada.
Thanks to the draw on February 28, the couple have found themselves $219,095.40 richer.
Kathleen discovered their big win on March 1 after scanning their tickets on the lotto app.
"I was very surprised to see it," she said, noting she showed the ticket to her husband who was also dumbfounded.
"I’ll believe it when we take it in!" Wayne apparently said after hearing the news.
The couple hasn't yet decided what they'll be doing with the money as they're still in shock over their big win.
"I always told Wayne our turn would come and now it’s our turn!" Kathleen said. “It finally happened!”
Congrats, both!
The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, March 17 with an estimated jackpot of $34 million up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.