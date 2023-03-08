The Record For The Biggest Lotto Max Jackpot Pool Of All Time Made 32 Canadians So Much Richer
It was a good day for many! 💰
If you've ever dreamed of being a Lotto Max winner, you've probably wondered what you'll do with all that money — but did you know the Lotto Max jackpot actually has a limit?
According to OLG, the prize starts at $10 million and can go as high as $70 million — but the overall prize pool can go well beyond that.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are individual prizes called Maxmillions up for grabs that are worth $1 million each, and the amount of Maxmillions offered increases with each subsequent draw where the main prize was not won.
The highest the Lotto Max prize pool ever reached in Canada was $140 million, with $70 million available to be won in the jackpot and 70 Maxmillions also on offer.
That record-breaking amount was up for grabs on June 22, 2021, and the main jackpot was split evenly between two winners, meaning each person walked away with $35 million.
As well, 30 people won Maxmillions — meaning that, overall, several Canadians netted $100 million between them on that day.
The second-highest the prize pool ever reached was $133 million for the draw on October 21, 2022, where 63 Maxmillions were available to be won.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can reach as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs — prizes worth $1 million apiece.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.