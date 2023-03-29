Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 28 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
There's an extra $4 million up for grabs, too!
Attention, lottery players! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, March 28 are in, so it's time to get your tickets out.
For this particular draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is a staggering $55 million — and, as if that isn't exciting enough, there are also four individual Maxmillion prizes each worth $1 million available to be won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 28?
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 5, 9, 12, 19, 21, 22 and 49. For the bonus, the number to have is 31.
If you picked up Encore, the number you want to see on your ticket is 8134876.
The winning number for Maxmillions are:
- 3, 5, 18, 22, 37, 39 and 40
- 3, 9, 10, 23, 35, 39 and 41
- 3, 18, 19, 20, 24, 38 and 40
- 15, 27, 29, 37, 45, 47 and 50
No one picked up a winning ticket for any of the Maxmillions or the main jackpot — but that means the jackpot for Friday, March 31 will have a jackpot of $60 million with six Maxmillions up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 24 were 5, 9, 14, 23, 32, 33 and 46. The bonus was 26.
The winning number for Encore was 0846228.
For the two Maxmillions up for grabs, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 7, 10, 14, 31, 42 and 43
- 7, 23, 30, 31, 33, 41 and 43
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.