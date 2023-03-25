Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 24 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions that are worth $1 million are also available to be won! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 24 have been released and you should check your tickets ASAP because a Maxmillions prize has been won!
With this Lotto Max draw, a $50 million jackpot is being offered along with two Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 24 are 5, 9, 14, 23, 32, 33 and 46, with 26 as the bonus.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers for this draw are:
- 2, 7, 10, 14, 31, 42 and 43
- 7, 23, 30, 31, 33, 41 and 43
When it comes to Encore, the winning number to score the $1 million prize is 0846228.
While there is no winner of the $50 million jackpot that's up for grabs, there are Maxmillions winners!
One of the $1 million prizes has been snagged by two winning tickets sold in Ontario and the Prairies which means both ticket holders will get $500,000.
The next Lotto Max draw on March 28 will have a $55 million jackpot along with four Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 21 were 7, 15, 17, 20, 32, 40 and 50. Then, the bonus number was 21.
If you also got Encore on your ticket, the winning number was 6859514.
The $40 million jackpot for Tuesday's draw went unclaimed because nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven winning numbers.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.