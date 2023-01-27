Ontario Man 'On Top Of The World' After Two Big Lotto Max & Encore Wins In Less Than A Month
"For it to happen twice is out of this world!"
While winning the lottery just one time is a dream that many people will hang on to for their entire lives, one man is clearly luckier than just about any of us.
An Ontario lottery winner is celebrating not one, but two wins — having scored big in a Lotto Max draw and again after matching all seven Encore numbers with Lotto Max.
And to make this one even wilder, both of these major crash prizes came his way in less than a month.
"I was speechless for at least three minutes," said Ryaan Othman, a self-employed man from Brampton, Ontario. "I knew the odds of this happening were slim, but for it to happen twice is out of this world!"
Othman's Encore win on January 17 stored him $1 million and a cool extra $7 for some of his other selections, but apparently, this guy's luck still hadn't run out.
Because only weeks before, on December 28, Othman had celebrated a $180,000 Lotto Max win.
"I checked my ticket on the OLG App and my jaw dropped."
He said he called his girlfriend to tell her the news and the tears started flowing.
"She is so happy for me," he said. "I feel like I am on top of the world."
Othman said he plans to use his winnings to invest and also spoil himself with some travel.
While picking up his cash at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he said he had been playing the lottery on and off for years.
"Lotto Max is my favourite game. I don't always add Encore but I changed my mind and added it to my ticket last minute."
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Main Street in Brampton.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw in Ontario Is January 27. There are draws every Tuesday and Friday evening.
Encore draws take place daily.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.