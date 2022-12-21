A 33-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner In Ontario 'Stopped Breathing' When He Scored A Million Dollars
"The earth stood still for a minute."
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario said he and his wife could hardly process their life-changing score after realizing they'd hit big the time.
According to OLG, Brampton local Paulo Sousa won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 30, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The 33-year-old admitted he was stunned after discovering the win on his mobile app. "I think I stopped breathing! The earth stood still for a minute," he shared while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
And he wasn't the only one who struggled to come to grips with what had just happened.
"I had to get my wife to look at it because I was in disbelief. She was in denial, and I was freaking out," Sousa added.
As for what he plans to do with his new millionaire status, the father said he'll use some of the funds to purchase a home for his family and the rest to invest in his children's future.
Winning a million dollars is an almost necessary starting point to invest in Greater Toronto Area properties these days, a fact Sousa seems well aware of and blessed to overcome.
"I'm so grateful and emotional. It's a chance to give my family a great start. It feels amazing," he concluded.
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. The jackpot is currently set at $15 million but can grow as high as $70 million until it is won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.