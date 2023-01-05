A Group Of Family Members Became Lotto Max Winners In Ontario & Their Vibe Is So Extra
"I was shell shocked."
Most people fantasize about winning the lottery at some point in their lives, which, as you get older, becomes less about buying whatever you want and more about how much you'll have to give your family.
Luckily these Lotto Max winners in Ontario managed to kill two birds with one stone.
According to OLG, six members of the same family managed to win a whopping $500,000 in the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw after playing together as a group.
The group members were listed as follows:
- Siobhan Quinlan from Ottawa
- Andrea Merrick from Toronto
- Barbara Quinlan from Mississauga
- David Merrick from Toronto
- David Quinlan from Mississauga
- Shannon Steele from Ottawa
The troupe, who regularly play the lottery as a team, opened up to OLG about their winning strategy, which required every group member to supply different numbers to play.
Siobhan admitted that she was the first to discover her family's life-changing win and happily slipped into the role of bearer of good news. Needless to say, her tribe members were equally as stoked. Just look at them living it up in their photo! So extra.
"I am so excited thinking of all the opportunities," Siobhan gushed. "I got the phone call, and I was shell shocked," added David.
Most of the group plan to use their winnings to pay some bills, while others will save their porition.
What are the odds of winning Lotto Max?
According to OLG, your chance of winning a prize worth $1,000,000 is 1 in 24,710, which it claims is the most favourable odds for "a prize of this value" offered by the company.
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. The next jackpot is an estimated $40 million but it can grow as high as $70 million until it is won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.