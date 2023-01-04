Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 3 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
Becoming a millionaire would be a great way to start off the new year!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now and that means it's time to check if you're a winner.
With this Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, January 3, there is a massive $30 million jackpot available to be won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the January 3 draw are 9, 25, 32, 34, 37, 46 and 50, with 18 as the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number is 0978620.
Nobody in Canada has bought a winning ticket for this draw so there is no winner of the $30 million jackpot that's up for grabs.
The next Lotto Max draw on Friday, January 6 will have a $40 million jackpot, getting us closer to the $50 million grand prize that brings along Maxmillions!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 30?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 30 were 6, 26, 32, 37, 38, 39 and 46. Also, 7 was the bonus.
For those who get Encore, the winning number was 1937149.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada and nobody won the $25 million jackpot that was being offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.