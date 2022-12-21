Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 20 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 20 have been released so you can now check your tickets.
You have the chance to win the $10 million jackpot that's available with this Lotto Max draw!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 20 draw are 3, 8, 9, 20, 22, 36 and 50. Then, the bonus number is 25.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number you want on your ticket is 6831643.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada matching all seven numbers so the $10 million jackpot is going unclaimed.
For the next Lotto Max draw on December 23, there will be a $15 million jackpot available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 16 draw were 6, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45 and 48. Also, 47 was the bonus.
For those who also get Encore, the winning number was 6812873.
There was a $40 million grand prize available with this draw and the jackpot was won in Quebec by a group of 10 people who don't know each other!
It's all because of a group play ticket purchased through Loto-Québec which means each Lotto Max winner will get $4 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.