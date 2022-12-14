Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 13 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
It's that time again! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 13 have been released so get your tickets out.
There is a $30 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw and you might want to check your numbers ASAP to see if you're a winner!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 13 are 12, 13, 14, 31, 35, 39 and 50. Plus, the bonus is 48.
Then, the winning number for Encore is 3141219.
No winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada and that means nobody is the winner of the $30 million jackpot being offered with this draw.
Lotto Max's next draw on December 16 will have a $40 million jackpot which gets us closer to that $50 million grand prize and Maxmillions!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 9 draw were 2, 18, 20, 22, 34, 43 and 48, with 7 as the bonus.
For anyone who also gets Encore on their tickets, that winning number was 6095011.
Nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers to win the $25 million jackpot that was available to be won in the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.