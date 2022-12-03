Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 2 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so get your tickets and check your numbers to see if you're a winner of the jackpot or even just a free play.
With this Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 2, there is a $15 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 2 are 4, 9, 14, 18, 24, 30 and 45. Then, the bonus number is 3.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, that winning number is 5131477.
There was no winning ticket for the jackpot sold anywhere in Canada, meaning the $15 million grand prize is going unclaimed.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 6 will have a $20 million jackpot available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 29?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on November 29 were 1, 7, 8, 19, 32, 38 and 39, with 47 as the bonus.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 4954254.
There were six $1 million prizes also up for grabs in the draw and the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48
- 3, 8, 10, 21, 35, 45 and 49
- 4, 9, 18, 20, 23, 35 and 50
- 4, 11, 12, 24, 28, 30 and 44
- 8, 17, 21, 29, 38, 40 and 48
- 14, 15, 16, 32, 41, 44 and 48
A winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions prizes was sold in B.C. and a winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot was sold in Ontario!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.