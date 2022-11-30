Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 29 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 29 draw are officially in!
For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is an exciting $60 million. Also on offer is six individual prizes worth $1 million each in Maxmillions, meaning there's $66 million in total available to be won in Canada.
Get those tickets out and see if you scored big!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 29?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 7, 8, 19, 32, 38 and 39. The bonus number is 47.
The winning number for Encore is 4954254.
The winning Maxmillion numbers are:
- 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48
- 3, 8, 10, 21, 35, 45 and 49
- 4, 9, 18, 20, 23, 35 and 50
- 4, 11, 12, 24, 28, 30 and 44
- 8, 17, 21, 29, 38, 40 and 48
- 14, 15, 16, 32, 41, 44 and 48
Someone bought a winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions in B.C., and someone in Ontario has the winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot!
That means the jackpot for Friday, December 2 will reset to $15 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 25?
For the Lotto Max draw last Friday, the numbers were 3, 6, 7, 10, 25, 30 and 37. The bonus was 9.
For Encore, the number to have was 3550543.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 3, 5, 11, 33, 35, 40 and 42
- 4, 15, 30, 32, 35, 37 and 45
- 5, 8, 10, 16, 19, 39 and 43
- 27, 28, 37, 38, 41, 47 and 50
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.