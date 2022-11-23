Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 22 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions are back, folks!
If you decided to try your luck in this Tuesday's Lotto Max, it's time to get your tickets out and see if you scored big.
For the draw on November 22, there's a hefty jackpot of $50 million that could be all yours if you have all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. As well, there are two individual prizes of $1 million each available in Maxmillions!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 22?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 10, 12, 18, 19, 21 and 34. The bonus number is 33.
The winning number for Encore is 2532670.
The winning Maxmillion numbers are:
- 5, 8, 11, 16, 33, 38 and 42
- 7, 15, 17, 19, 32, 35 and 44
No one picked up a winning ticket for either of the Maxmillions or the $50 million jackpot, which means the draw on Friday, November 25 will be an estimated $50 million with an exciting four Maxmillions up for grabs!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 18?
For the Lotto Max draw last Friday, the numbers were 3, 5, 11, 17, 26, 42 and 49. The bonus was 27.
For Encore, the number to have was 7308384.
Since no one picked up a winning ticket it caused the jackpot for the November 22 draw to increase to $50 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.