Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 15 Are In & It's A $36 Million Jackpot
Waking up as a millionaire doesn't sound too shabby!
It's once again that time of the week to get your Lotto Max tickets out and find out if your life has been changed forever.
For this Tuesday's draw on November 14, a jackpot of $36 million could be all yours if you have all seven Lotto Max winning numbers, so make sure you check them out!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 9, 12, 13, 22, 25, 35 and 47 with the bonus being 24.
For those who picked up Encore with their ticket, that lucky number is 0354195.
No one picked up a winning ticket for the $36 million jackpot, which means the draw on Friday, November 15 will be an estimated $43 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the previous draw on November were 5, 23, 34, 35, 46, 47 and 50. The bonus was 10.
The winning number for those who purchased Encore was 1985632.
There was no winning ticket for Friday's $29 million jackpot which bumped the amount up for grabs in Tuesday's draw up to $36 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
