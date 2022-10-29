Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 28 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Are you a Lotto Max winner?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 28 draw are now available so you can get your tickets and check if you're a winner.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $55 million jackpot is up for grabs along with four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 28 are 12, 17, 29, 30, 38, 40 and 50. Plus, the bonus is 16.
For those who also get Encore, the winning number is 5906737.
The Maxmillions winning numbers for this draw are:
- 1, 2, 11, 26, 27, 38 and 43
- 3, 17, 20, 22, 31, 47 and 50
- 8, 9, 12, 31, 33, 34 and 43
- 10, 20, 27, 28, 31, 45 and 48
There was just one Maxmillions winning ticket for this draw and it was sold in Ontario.
Nobody won the $55 million jackpot that's available so the grand prize is getting even bigger!
Lotto Max's next draw on November 1 will offer a $60 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 25 draw were 3, 6, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 43, with 46 as the bonus.
If you also played Encore, that winning number was 7504830.
With Maxmillions, the two winning numbers were:
- 4, 5, 32, 34, 41, 43 and 46
- 13, 18, 20, 34, 39, 45 and 49
One ticket matched all seven numbers to win a Maxmillions prize. That winning ticket was sold in Quebec.
There was no winner of the $50 million grand prize jackpot that was up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.