26-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Told His GF First & She Could Hardly Believe It
"It took her a few hours to process everything."
Ryan MacGregor can now add his name to the long list of Lotto Max winners in Ontario, but he had trouble believing it at first — and so did his girlfriend!
The 26-year-old sales worker from Beamsville won $1 million off a Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on September 30, and recalled the moment he checked his winning ticket to OLG. Safe to say, it did not compute.
"I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and saw the Big Winner screen appear," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I had to scan it four more times to really believe it. I was in complete disbelief."
MacGregor told his girlfriend right away, and it sounds like she needed to take a beat to comprehend the scope of things.
"It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me," he joked.
And being of the generation where you almost need to be a millionaire to own property, Ryan has a pretty good idea of what to do with his newfound fortune.
"I feel very blessed this happened to me. I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save," he concluded.
MacGregor purchased the winning ticket at a Pioneer Snack Express on Main Street in Grimsby.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 25?
The winning Lotto Max numbers were 3, 6, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 43. The bonus number was 46.
The winning Maxmillions numbers were:
- 4, 5, 32, 34, 41, 43 and 46
- 13, 18, 20, 34, 39, 45 and 49
Was Lotto Max won last night?
The $50 million jackpot was not won during the Tuesday, October 25, 2022 draw, meaning the upcoming one on Friday, October 28 will be for $55 million with an estimated $4 million available in Maxmillions.
It's worth noting that two winning Maxmillions tickets were pulled during the draw, one of which has been claimed by a Quebec resident.
