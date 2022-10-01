Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 30 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Are you one of the Maxmillions winners? 👀
The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed and you need to get your tickets out to see if you're a winner of the $70 million jackpot, a Maxmillions prize or even just a free play.
Along with that $70 million grand prize, the Lotto Max draw on September 30 also offers 40 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 30
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the September 30 draw are 9, 14, 36, 37, 38, 40 and 48. Plus, 26 is the bonus.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 2941449.
Also, the winning numbers for the $1 million Maxmillions prizes are:
- 1, 4, 13, 17, 27, 33 and 39
- 1, 5, 11, 12, 14, 23 and 26
- 1, 6, 24, 27, 30, 33 and 38
- 1, 7, 10, 12, 25, 34 and 47
- 1, 15, 22, 26, 29, 31 and 42
- 1, 16, 19, 41, 43, 46 and 47
- 1, 24, 26, 31, 34, 46 and 48
- 1, 26, 27, 33, 36, 43 and 44
- 2, 3, 13, 17, 28, 34 and 49
- 2, 6, 7, 26, 28, 48 and 49
- 2, 8, 12, 17, 18, 46 and 47
- 3, 5, 18, 26, 30, 33 and 47
- 3, 9, 29, 37, 39, 43 and 50
- 3, 15, 30, 32, 36, 46 and 49
- 4, 5, 07, 12, 25, 31 and 38
- 4, 6, 8, 10, 33, 36 and 38
- 4, 7, 18, 24, 28, 32 and 42
- 4, 11, 21, 26, 28, 33 and 43
- 4, 21, 30, 31, 34, 39 and 47
- 5, 12, 13, 15, 19, 44 and 45
- 5, 22, 28, 32, 39, 49 and 50
- 6, 10, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 45
- 6, 14, 23, 36, 38, 39 and 49
- 7, 8, 11, 18, 37, 44 and 45
- 7, 9, 14, 23, 42, 47 and 50
- 7, 12, 13, 31, 34, 48 and 50
- 7, 15, 22, 26, 34, 41 and 48
- 8, 11, 14, 18, 23, 39 and 49
- 8, 14, 19, 22, 26, 28 and 42
- 8, 18, 19, 20, 28, 35 and 49
- 9, 12, 21, 29, 39, 46 and 49
- 9, 13, 15, 16, 30, 39 and 40
- 9, 16, 23, 30, 38, 47 and 50
- 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 44 and 45
- 12, 13, 14, 21, 31, 46 and 47
- 12, 13, 21, 31, 33, 37 and 38
- 13, 16, 20, 22, 27, 33 and 39
- 14, 21, 29, 31, 32, 34 and 41
- 18, 21, 22, 34, 38, 41 and 49
- 28, 31, 32, 38, 46, 47 and 49
There is no winner of the $70 million jackpot that's available with this draw but seven of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes have been won.
Two of those $1 million prizes will be split between two ticket holders who will each get $500,000.
All of the Maxmillions winning tickets were sold in Ontario and B.C.
For the next Lotto Max draw on October 4, you'll have the chance to win the $70 million jackpot along with 47 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million.
The Lotto Max prize pool is getting closer and closer to the record-breaking $140 million that was offered in 2021.
Back then, there was a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 27
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 27 were 10, 12 13, 26, 29, 39 and 46. The bonus was 23.
For Encore, the winning number was 1195855.
Then, for all of the Maxmillions that were available, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 11, 12, 21, 34, 36 and 49
- 1, 13, 23, 27, 32, 38 and 44
- 1, 13, 25, 34, 38, 41 and 44
- 1, 22, 23, 37, 38, 46 and 49
- 2, 3, 8, 10, 20, 40 and 46
- 2, 5, 12, 24, 34, 42 and 49
- 2, 11, 19, 20, 26, 37 and 41
- 3, 4, 8, 16, 21, 27 and 47
- 3, 10, 14, 28, 31, 40 and 48
- 3, 10, 21, 22, 27, 45 and 46
- 3, 12, 17, 21, 22, 29 and 32
- 4, 7, 8, 11, 36, 42 and 45
- 4, 9, 16, 21, 26, 28 and 37
- 4, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and 39
- 5, 6, 7, 22, 39, 44 and 48
- 5, 7, 16, 21, 25, 27 and 33
- 5, 8, 12, 27, 33, 43 and 50
- 5, 9, 11, 23, 26, 34 and 49
- 5, 9, 15, 24, 34, 42 and 46
- 6, 7, 13, 15, 16, 40 and 49
- 6, 9, 22, 25, 41, 46 and 47
- 6, 13, 17, 35, 38, 41 and 48
- 7, 13, 20, 32, 33, 42 and 43
- 8, 9, 14, 24, 27, 34 and 40
- 9, 13, 22, 32, 46, 47 and 49
- 12, 13, 27, 30, 32, 33 and 39
- 13, 18, 24, 26, 28, 35 and 36
- 14, 16, 20, 23, 24, 26 and 44
- 14, 17, 26, 28, 32, 39 and 46
- 15, 19, 21, 23, 34, 40 and 44
- 16, 17, 26, 35, 43, 47 and 50
- 17, 25, 26, 36, 45, 48 and 50
- 26, 33, 36, 38, 45, 49 and 50
Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec but nobody won the massive $70 million jackpot.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.