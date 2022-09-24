Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 23 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
So many people won Maxmillions in this draw! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now so grab your tickets and check your numbers because you could be a winner!
With the Lotto Max draw on September 23, there is a massive $70 million jackpot up for grabs along with 31 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 23
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 23 are 15, 17, 21, 24, 28, 32 and 43 with 27 as the bonus.
For anyone who gets Encore on their tickets as well, that winning number is 7299964.
Then, the winning numbers for the Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million are:
- 1, 2, 4, 11, 14, 29 and 50
- 1, 9, 28, 30, 34, 36 and 47
- 1, 10, 17, 23, 30, 39 and 42
- 1, 10, 18, 19, 27, 42 and 50
- 2, 4, 11, 17, 35, 42 and 50
- 2, 6, 27, 29, 37, 39 and 43
- 2, 7, 26, 28, 32, 36 and 41
- 2, 8, 9, 19, 30, 35 and 43
- 2, 9, 18, 37, 44, 47 and 50
- 2, 26, 31, 33, 38, 39 and 46
- 3, 13, 23, 31, 41, 48 and 50
- 3, 19, 21, 28, 29, 38 and 46
- 4, 11, 19, 20, 27, 31 and 42
- 4, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22 and 50
- 5, 8, 11, 22, 36, 49 and 50
- 5, 11, 19, 27, 30, 42 and 48
- 6, 7, 10, 25, 33, 36 and 42
- 6, 11, 17, 21, 25, 35 and 44
- 7, 8, 38, 39, 41, 42 and 48
- 7, 14, 18, 25, 29, 32 and 37
- 7, 14, 18, 34, 35, 43 and 46
- 8, 12, 13, 17, 26, 42 and 45
- 9, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37 and 41
- 10, 20, 25, 29, 30, 31 and 43
- 11, 16, 31, 37, 40, 43 and 50
- 11, 20, 21, 24, 41, 47 and 48
- 13, 19, 30, 40, 43, 47 and 49
- 15, 17, 18, 19, 23, 26 and 34
- 18, 28, 29, 30, 35, 41 and 42
- 21, 22, 27, 33, 36, 44 and 50
- 22, 24, 29, 30, 31, 40 and 47
While no winning ticket has been sold anywhere in Canada for the $70 million jackpot, 12 winning tickets were sold for Maxmillions!
One of those $1 million prizes will be shared between two ticket holders who will each get $500,000.
Seven winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in Ontario, two in B.C., two in the Prairies and two in Quebec.
With Lotto Max's next draw on September 27, the $70 million jackpot will be available once again and 33 Maxmillions will also be up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 20
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the September 20 draw were 9, 10, 11, 20, 24, 31 and 48. Also, 36 was the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number was 4978083.
When it comes to Maxmillions, the winning numbers for the 21 prizes were:
- 1, 2, 4, 13, 21, 30 and 41
- 1, 3, 7, 11, 14, 21 and 36
- 1, 7, 20, 30, 35, 36 and 46
- 1, 8, 10, 26, 32, 48 and 49
- 1, 15, 16, 27, 36, 43 and 49
- 2, 3, 7, 8, 26, 35 and 39
- 2, 13, 17, 18, 22, 25 and 34
- 2, 19, 21, 27, 30, 45 and 46
- 3, 7, 15, 39, 45, 47 and 50
- 3, 23, 30, 31, 39, 43 and 50
- 4, 8, 14, 16, 18, 19 and 42
- 4, 10, 22, 36, 37, 38 and 49
- 5, 22, 23, 24, 25, 44 and 48
- 7, 8, 15, 16, 27, 28 and 39
- 7, 9, 32, 33, 34, 40 and 41
- 7, 10, 14, 29, 40, 46 and 48
- 8, 17, 19, 23, 26, 42 and 45
- 9, 12, 17, 25, 34, 41 and 45
- 10, 11, 14, 18, 36, 38 and 47
- 13, 14, 18, 31, 33, 38 and 44
- 15, 17, 22, 33, 35, 37 and 42
Seven winning tickets for the Maxmillions were sold in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec but nobody had a ticket to win the massive $70 million jackpot that was up for grabs.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.