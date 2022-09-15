NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

An Ontario Lottery Winner Is Handing Out Cheques To His Wife & Kids After Scoring $100K

"Everyone gets a pay cheque."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario lottery winner Sanjay Puri.

Ontario lottery winner Sanjay Puri.

OLG

What's the point of being an Ontario lottery winner if you don't have anyone to share it with? Like, immediately, start handing out the cheques.

At least that's how Brampton resident Sanjay Puri is dealing with his newfound wealth after winning $100,000 in the August 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

Puri, who works as a salesman, initially mistook his "big winner" email from OLG as an advertisement. Yeah, your receipt for $100K is not something you want in your spam folder.

"It looked different from other ones, and I was still a bit sleepy," he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I couldn't believe it, but it was real!"

The 58-year-old grandfather also hilariously admitted that he struggled to convince his wife while telling her the good news.
"She couldn't believe it was possible," he said.

As for what he plans to do with the fortune, Pari says his most immediate plans are to share his big win with his family.

"My wife, my daughter, and my son – everyone gets a pay cheque," he gushed.

Brampton lotto winners may be the sweetest.

In July, a 33-year-old resident of the city took home a whopping $75,000 off Jungle Gems and vowed to take his parents out for "a nice dinner."

A similar devotion was shown by fellow Brampton lottery winner Manoharan Ponnuthurai who full-on retired his wife after taking home a whopping $70 million.

There must be something in the air over there, making everyone more generous than usual.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

