An Ontario Lottery Winner Got Confused By 'All The Zeros' After Checking Her $1M Ticket
"I felt confused, I couldn't believe it."
Making six figures is comprehendible for most, but making seven is an instant "thanks to a lotto win," and that's when things get a bit, uh, disorienting.
According to OLG, that's the exact situation Mississauga local Rukmani Rama found herself after winning $1 million in the August 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Rukmani, a professional hair stylist, opened up about the shock of realizing she'd just become a millionaire, and it sounded like a wholesome, if not slightly jarring moment.
"I was in the gas station checking my ticket and saw all the zeros come up. I felt confused, I couldn't believe it," she said while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"Everyone in the store was so excited for me!"
The mother of one said she immediately told her daughter about her win, who no doubt will be expecting a little extra this holiday season.
"She was amazed and so happy for me," the big winner gushed.
As for what she plans to do with her prize money, Rukmani says she'll be putting her winnings into her savings and paying some bills.
"I'm happy and numb. It's such a great feeling," she concluded.
OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Mavis Road in Mississauga. In case, you're wondering where all the luck has gone or want snacks.
Ontario has been chock-full of wholesome lotto wins this year.
A group of 18 pals from the Greater Toronto Area won a whopping $2,762,848.20 after scoring "Ontario's jackpot" in the March 12, 2022, Lottario draw.