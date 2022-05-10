An Ontario Lottery Winner Just Won $250K & It's His Second Win In 4 Years
He's been playing since 1987.
An Ontario lottery winner is proving that some people really do have all the luck after scoring his second big prize in under five years last month.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Satnam Banwait won a whopping $250,000 in the April 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw, and that's not all he nabbed.
Banwait also won an additional $2 on his election, bringing his total winnings to $250,002. What he'll do with that extra toonie is anyone's guess. Perhaps he'll split it with his family.
The 55-year-old father has been trying his lotto luck since 1987, when people's hair was almost as big as the prize money itself.
If you're already green with envy, it probably pains you to know that this isn't his second time winning in under a decade.
"I won $10,000 on ENCORE four years ago," he gushed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, picking up his latest round of winnings.
Wholesome as can be, the family man initially thought he had won $250 before checking his ticket for a second time and realizing he was off by a few digits.
"I checked it again and realized it was $250,000. I was so happy!"
As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, Banwait says he intends to treat himself to a much-deserved vacation.
The lucky duck also managed to throw in one last humble brag, strongly hinting that the man isn't retiring from his remarkable lottery career.
"I would love to win again. Maybe the jackpot next time," he joked.
That's right, folks, he's going for a threepeat.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.