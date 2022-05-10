NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

An Ontario Lottery Winner Just Won $250K & It's His Second Win In 4 Years

He's been playing since 1987.

Toronto Staff Writer
Satnam Banwait collecting his cheque.

Satnam Banwait collecting his cheque.

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner is proving that some people really do have all the luck after scoring his second big prize in under five years last month.

According to OLG, Mississauga resident Satnam Banwait won a whopping $250,000 in the April 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw, and that's not all he nabbed.

Banwait also won an additional $2 on his election, bringing his total winnings to $250,002. What he'll do with that extra toonie is anyone's guess. Perhaps he'll split it with his family.

The 55-year-old father has been trying his lotto luck since 1987, when people's hair was almost as big as the prize money itself.

If you're already green with envy, it probably pains you to know that this isn't his second time winning in under a decade.

"I won $10,000 on ENCORE four years ago," he gushed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, picking up his latest round of winnings.

Wholesome as can be, the family man initially thought he had won $250 before checking his ticket for a second time and realizing he was off by a few digits.

"I checked it again and realized it was $250,000. I was so happy!"

As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, Banwait says he intends to treat himself to a much-deserved vacation.

The lucky duck also managed to throw in one last humble brag, strongly hinting that the man isn't retiring from his remarkable lottery career.

"I would love to win again. Maybe the jackpot next time," he joked.

That's right, folks, he's going for a threepeat.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...