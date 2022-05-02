NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario lottery winner

Ontario Lottery Winner Was So Shocked By His Win That He Refreshed His Email Every 2 Hours

He's going to use some of it on building a house.

Toronto Staff Writer
Tyler Hynes picking up his cheque for $100,000.

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was so taken aback by their luck that they had to double-check to make sure it was real, and by that, we mean hundreds of email refreshes.

According to OLG, Roseneath resident Tyler Hynes won a whopping $100,000 after nabbing one of the ten Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prizes in the March 26, 2022 draw.

The 30-year-old construction worker admitted he's only become a regular lottery player over the past year and was stunned to see the win in his OLG account.

"I didn't realize I had won until I logged into my OLG account to purchase my next tickets," he shared while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I saw a notification that said, 'You're a winner,' and when I clicked on it, I didn't believe it. I went straight to my email and then saw an email saying, 'You have big news from LOTTO 6/49," he added.

Hynes, of course, wasted no time calling up his mom and telling her the unbelievable news.

"She was ecstatic for me," he gushed.

As if that wasn't wholesome enough, Tyler also revealed how skeptical he was about his massive win and the whole lot of doubts that followed.

"Luckily, it was a slow day at work because my win was all I could think about," he concluded. "I refreshed my email every two hours for a week to make sure it was real."

The young man plans to use some of his winnings to help him finish up a house he is building, which will undoubtedly come in handy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

