Someone From BC Is Now An Ontario Lottery Winner After Scoring $6M While Visiting Toronto
He went to the store to buy bandages for his friend.
All these people in Toronto and still, a B.C. resident wins the Ontario lottery? That's luck, folks.
On August 6, Troy Maulding from Burnaby in British Columbia won a whopping $6 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw.
The B.C. resident told OLG at the prize centre in Toronto that he's a regular Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max player.
"I've been playing regular numbers since I was 19, but this ticket was a Quick Pick," he said.
Winning the lottery came as a mere coincidence. The 55-year-old said he was in Toronto attending a union conference when his friend needed some bandages. So, he went to the store to pick them up and purchased some lottery tickets while he was there, because why not?
"I was having some quiet time in my hotel room when I checked my tickets. The numbers I normally play didn't win," Troy explained. "Then I started matching the numbers from my Quick Pick. I had to double-check what I was seeing."
The winner was sitting in his hotel room when he realized what had just happened. Troy stood up, looked in the mirror and said "I won!" he explained.
In utter disbelief, the winner said he texted a photo of the ticket to his wife and sister-in-law just to make sure he was right.
While waiting in anticipation, Troy gave them a call right away, and he heard his sister-in-law say, "'He won!' That's when I asked my wife to pack up and head down to Toronto to be with me."
The usually calm person "had to hold it together" because he was in Toronto to attend a conference and do his job. His colleagues thanked him for his "commitment to the work that had to be done and for staying for the entire conference in light of this incredible news."
"I was so humbled by the outpouring of love," the 55-year-old added.
But what does one do when they win $6 million? Well, the country's new millionaire plans to prioritize his family. "Once I retire from work, the first step will be to find a house to buy. The rest will fall into place after that."
For all of you wondering where he got his lucky ticket, it was purchased at Unique Gift & Convenience on Front Street in Toronto.
"It's been a touching experience," Troy said.
