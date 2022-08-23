Two Construction Workers Became Ontario Lottery Winners After Only 4 Years Of Playing
"Everyone was shocked."
How do you make a friendship last? Hard to say, but becoming Ontario lottery winners together probably helps.
According to OLG, co-workers Bernice Rocha and Ivan Krndelj won a stellar $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order during the June 17, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The Greater Toronto Area residents, who work in construction, had only been playing the lottery together for only four years before their monumental win.
The duo opened how dumbfounded they were when they realized they had won. "I checked the ticket at the store and thought we won $100," Ivan gushed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I was at work when he called me and told me about the win," Bernice added. "I said, oh my gosh!"
The two even hosted a whole dang barbecue to announce the good news to their families.
Although, despite their immediate urge to party, the pair plans to put most of their winnings into their savings and children's education.
So, how do you sum up such a life-changing moment? Bernice has got it covered.
"It's crazy," she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga, in case you're wondering where all the luck has gone.
If you're currently staring at your winning lottery ticket and are thinking, "hey, I want a headline," it's worth noting that OLG books all its in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto through its website or by calling 1-800-387-0098.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.