An Ontario Lottery Winner Says Telling His Wife He Won Was One Of The Best Parts

"This is an incredible blessing. I always hoped I would win."

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner likely scored all kinds of brownie points with his wife after revealing her reaction was one of the greatest parts of his win.

According to OLG, Markham resident Kevin Mohammed won $100,000 after matching the last six out of seven Encore numbers in order during May 13, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

Mohammed, who has been playing the lottery for two decades, revealed while being interviewed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that his "first big win" came from sticking to favourites.

"My favourite game is Lotto Max, and I always say yes to Encore. This is my first big win," he said.

The GTA local also admitted that he tends to procrastinate when checking his tickets but decided to sign into his OLG App after remembering he had a few in limbo.

"I heard the music and saw 'Big Winner,' and I was shocked. I couldn't believe it. I had to scan it again, and I thought, 'Okay, this must be real!'", he gushed.

The family and entrepreneur said he teased his wife by texting her something happened after scanning his lottery ticket but waited until after dinner to tell her the big news.

"She was stunned when I finally told her," he added. "It was one of the best moments of this win!"

As for what he plans to do with money, Mohammed says it's all about his family and retirement. "It will be used towards education and retirement. I plan to celebrate with my family by taking a relaxing beach vacation for some fun in the sun."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

