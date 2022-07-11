NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A $20M Ontario Lottery Ticket Went Unclaimed This Weekend & It Wasn't The Only Big Prize

You might want to check your inbox.

Toronto Staff Writer
Luck was in the air last weekend, folks. Figuratively, of course, because airports were a nightmare. But, lotto, lotto was real good.

A bunch of winning Ontario lottery tickets went unclaimed over the weekend, and prizes were far from chump change.

According to OLG, a Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket worth a baffling $20 million was won during the Saturday, July 9, 2022 draw, but no one claimed it yet.

The winning ticket was reportedly purchased by someone in Scarborough, which is good because one must be a multi-millionaire to afford decent real estate in the GTA anyway these days.

The lottery company also revealed that two second-place prizes, each worth $121,811.40, were sold in Unionville and Kitchener, as well as an Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Mississauga.

If you just checked your numbers and came to the crushing realization that none of these tickets are yours, fret not. You could always try your luck at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, being held on July 13, 2022, for a $5 million jackpot and guaranteed $1 million prize draw.

All players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets at OLG.ca or an authorized retailer, so you still have plenty of time to procrastinate and mull it over.

It may seem trivial for you to spend money on such hopeless endeavours but, believe it or not, people do win, like a lot.

Last weekend, a man from Ottawa won $500,000 in Ontario's Lotto Max and said bye-bye to mortgage payments.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

