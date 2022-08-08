NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Just Got A Bunch Of New Lottery Winners & One Lucky Person Is Now $55M Richer

An Ontario lottery ticket worth over $50 million was recently sold in the GTA, but the winner has yet to come forward.

According to OLG, someone won the $55 million jackpot from Friday's draw on August 5, 2022, and the winning Lotto Max ticket was sold "somewhere in Toronto." So you better hop to it and check those numbers because you might unwittingly be sitting on a fortune right now.

The winning numbers for the draw were 7, 16, 19, 33, 36, 48 and 49, with the bonus being 5.

As if that wasn't already enough to make you run and check your ticket, OLG revealed that an Encore prize worth $100,000 was sold somewhere in Chatham-Kent on the same day.

Saturday also went hard for lottery wins, with another jackpot worth $6 million being drawn in Toronto, alongside a Lotto 6/49 second place prize worth $101,788.50 in Etobicoke and a Guaranteed $1 Million prize in Sudbury.

An Encore ticket worth $1 Million also sold in the Timiskaming / Cochrane region, with another worth $100,000 being sold in Kingston.

Last, but not least, the company revealed that a $70 million Lotto Max ticket, drawn on June 28, 2022, also remains unclaimed.

So, if you've got a bad habit of impulse buying lotto tickets and forgetting about them, now might be the time to check your email, friends.

OLG is reminding players they can check their tickets from home by using the OLG App or by calling 416-870-8946 or toll-free at 1-866-891-8946.

"You have one year from the draw date to claim prizes from winning Lotto Max tickets," the corporation states in the press release.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

