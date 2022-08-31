A Father Became An Ontario Lottery Winner & Is Using $600K To Buy A Home & Help His Family
"This is my first major win."
You don't have to be an Ontario lottery winner to own a home, but it certainly helps. For the down payment, at least.
According to OLG, Newmarket resident Muslim Kilic won a whopping $625,178.40 after grabbing the second place prize in the June 28, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
As if that wasn't awesome enough, Kilic also won $50.70 on another one of his Lotto Max selections, bumping up his total winnings and proving that some people really do have all the luck.
The chef revealed that he only plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 when the jackpots are high.
"I play Quick Picks or my kid's birthdays. This is my first major win," he shared, picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The father of two admitted he was stunned when he first discovered the monumental win.
"I thought, 'No way!' It was a life-changing moment," he gushed.
As for what he plans to do with the funds? The family man is staying true to his heart, with plans to put the money toward a down payment for a house and his children's education.
If you're calming down off a lotto win yourself and are wondering how to share your story, it's worth noting that OLG encourages people who have won prizes of $50,000 or more to book their prize centre appointments via 1-800-387-0098.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.