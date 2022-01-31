The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & 2 Tickets Are Sharing The $14 Million
There's a winner in Ontario and another in Quebec! 🤑💰
Calling all residents of Ontario and Quebec! The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for Saturday, January 29, have been confirmed and several Canadians are about to become much, much wealthier.
In a notice shared with Narcity, the OLG revealed that the latest jackpot worth $14,205,912.77 is actually being split between two different tickets.
That means two lotto players are going to share the multi-million dollar prize pot.
According to the OLG, one ticket was sold "somewhere in Mississauga," while the other was sold over in Quebec.
Both winners are in for a huge surprise when they check their numbers, as they'll be taking home a significant $7,102,956.40 each. Eek!
It goes without saying, but if you bought a lotto ticket in either of those regions last week, now would probably be a good time to check and then double-check your digits!
The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, January 29, are 10, 14, 25, 29, 33 and 44 and the bonus number is 40.
There's even more good news for Ontario residents too, as somebody in Kitchener became $1 million richer this weekend.
Elsewhere in the province, a lucky ticket sold in Brampton secured an Encore prize worth a whopping $100,000.
If your figures didn't quite match this time, the jackpot for the upcoming Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, February 2, is expected to be a cool $5 million.
If that's not quite enough for you, nobody won the Lotto Max grand prize last week which means the jackpot for the draw on February 1 has reached $25 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.