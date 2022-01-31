Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

​The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & 2 Tickets Are Sharing The $14 Million

There's a winner in Ontario and another in Quebec! 🤑💰

Trending Editor
​The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & 2 Tickets Are Sharing The $14 Million
Lance McMillan | Narcity

Calling all residents of Ontario and Quebec! The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for Saturday, January 29, have been confirmed and several Canadians are about to become much, much wealthier.

In a notice shared with Narcity, the OLG revealed that the latest jackpot worth $14,205,912.77 is actually being split between two different tickets.

That means two lotto players are going to share the multi-million dollar prize pot.

According to the OLG, one ticket was sold "somewhere in Mississauga," while the other was sold over in Quebec.

Both winners are in for a huge surprise when they check their numbers, as they'll be taking home a significant $7,102,956.40 each. Eek!

It goes without saying, but if you bought a lotto ticket in either of those regions last week, now would probably be a good time to check and then double-check your digits!

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, January 29, are 10, 14, 25, 29, 33 and 44 and the bonus number is 40.

There's even more good news for Ontario residents too, as somebody in Kitchener became $1 million richer this weekend.

Elsewhere in the province, a lucky ticket sold in Brampton secured an Encore prize worth a whopping $100,000.

If your figures didn't quite match this time, the jackpot for the upcoming Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, February 2, is expected to be a cool $5 million.

If that's not quite enough for you, nobody won the Lotto Max grand prize last week which means the jackpot for the draw on February 1 has reached $25 million.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 28 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot

Check your tickets!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

For the draw on Friday, January 28, the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed and you have the chance to win $20 million!

You can check right now to see if you won the grand prize jackpot, a little bit of cash or a free play.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

A Lotto Winner In BC Is Going To Take Her First Trip Outside Of Canada & 'Treat Herself'

Her friend thought she was joking about winning!

BCLC | Handout

A Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. is going to use her $1 million win to travel outside of Canada for the very first time.

When she found out she was suddenly a millionaire, she couldn't believe it. Her friend with her thought she was joking around — but it was very real!

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Scores Big After Playing Regularly For 13 Years

"This is such a blessing."

OLG | Handout

A recent Ontario lottery winner is proving that persistence pays off in a big way after scoring a big prize after years of buying tickets.

According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Jerome Buckley won $250,000 in a game of Instant Money Bag Multiplier.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From BC Plans To Buy His Mom A Car & It's Just The Sweetest Gesture

"My mom has always helped me out." ❤️

BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. says he is going to use his incredible win to buy his mom a new car.

Eric West won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less