The Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers Just Made 2 BC Players Super Rich & 1 Won $5.7 Million

Here are the winning numbers 💸

BCLC | Twitter

Last night's Lotto 6/49 draw has made one player $5.7 million richer and another $1 million richer.

The winning ticket for the $11 million jackpot was bought in Prince Rupert, B.C., which will be split with another lucky winner.

A ticket bought from Play Now Casino has won the $1 Million Guaranteed prize.

Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers For Wednesday, October 6

The winning numbers for October 6, 2021, were 7,18,19,38,42,46, with the bonus number 31.

The winning numbers for the $1 Million Guaranteed prize are 15608585-01.

How does Lotto 6/49 work?

For $3 you choose a set of six numbers to play, from 1 - 49. Then a bonus number is randomly selected for you. You will also automatically get a 10-digit number for the $1 Million Guaranteed prize.

You win the main prize if your six numbers match the ones are drawn.

You win the $1 Million Guaranteed prize if your 10-digits match the ones drawn.

