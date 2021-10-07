The Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers Just Made 2 BC Players Super Rich & 1 Won $5.7 Million
Here are the winning numbers 💸
Last night's Lotto 6/49 draw has made one player $5.7 million richer and another $1 million richer.
The winning ticket for the $11 million jackpot was bought in Prince Rupert, B.C., which will be split with another lucky winner.
A ticket bought from Play Now Casino has won the $1 Million Guaranteed prize.
Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers For Wednesday, October 6
The winning numbers for October 6, 2021, were 7,18,19,38,42,46, with the bonus number 31.
The winning numbers for the $1 Million Guaranteed prize are 15608585-01.
How does Lotto 6/49 work?
For $3 you choose a set of six numbers to play, from 1 - 49. Then a bonus number is randomly selected for you. You will also automatically get a 10-digit number for the $1 Million Guaranteed prize.
You win the main prize if your six numbers match the ones are drawn.
You win the $1 Million Guaranteed prize if your 10-digits match the ones drawn.