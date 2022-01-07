A Lottery Winner In BC Started The New Year $1 Million Richer & Popped A Bottle Of Champagne
She won on New Year's Day!
A lotto winner in Vancouver, B.C. started out the new year by winning the $1 million guaranteed price in the Lotto 6/49 draw, on January 1, 2022.
The woman, named Susan Dyson, thought to herself how great it would be to go into 2022 by winning the lottery, only to have her dream come true on the first day of the year!
According to the BCLC press release, Dyson purchased her winning ticket on December 30, 2021, crossing her fingers for an extra special New Year's celebration.
It wasn't until a few days later though that she took a look at her ticket on the BCLC app, and saw that she had actually won.
She looked at the app in the morning while she was having a cup of coffee with her husband. The release said that she saw the massive amount of money in her account balance, and went to check her tickets. She then found out she had won $1 million!
"I just turned mutely to my husband and showed him my phone and we both didn’t say anything for a few seconds," she said in the press release.
The shock of winning wore off enough that they could go for a walk and buy a bottle of bubbly to celebrate the incredible win.
Dyson said in the release that it "was a beautiful snowy day," for the walk. Although, any day probably looks pretty beautiful after a $1 million win.
They popped the champagne that very day, marking the occasion.
As for what her plans are for the winnings, she is going to keep working and invest the money.