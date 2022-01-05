Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From BC Is Treating Herself To A Shopping Trip Of A Lifetime

You could buy the whole store with that amount of money!

Lotto Max Winner From BC Is Treating Herself To A Shopping Trip Of A Lifetime
BCLC

A woman in B.C. is helping out her family and going on a shopping spree after winning $500,000 on a Lotto Max draw.

Johanna Rossetto, from Nanaimo, played the Extra option on the Lotto Max draw from October 29.

She said she checked the ticket at home first before taking it to her local grocery store to get confirmation of her big win.

“I was right here in the living room,” said Rossetto, she shared the news with her husband first after realizing that they had a lump sum of money heading their way.

She added: "Then we shared the news that I won with our kids, my sisters and friends. They were all very excited for me.”

Rossetto said she is putting some of her winnings towards a huge shopping trip.

She said: "I’ve been thinking about a trip and a new wardrobe, helping out the family and of course a new car,” she said.

Lottery winners in B.C. won an incredible $891 million in 2021, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

They said that 102 million winning lottery tickets were given out, a record-breaking number, and the province's biggest winner was Christine Lauzon, from Burnaby, who won $70 million on a Lotto Max draw in September, even though she only went to the shops to buy peanuts.

Most recently, a couple from Powell River decided to give their restaurant staff a bonus for the holidays after they also won $500,000 on a Lotto Max draw.

From Your Site Articles

Canadians On The West & East Coast Act So Differently In A Pandemic & Here's What I've Seen

Here's what I've noticed.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The west coast of Canada is different from the east coast in a lot of ways, including in how they treat the COVID-19 pandemic, I've noticed.

Rewinding to March 2020, I'm sitting in my car driving home to New Brunswick from Ottawa, where I was going to university. Like many people, I remember that first week so clearly. I thought I was going home for two weeks to flatten the curve. As we now know, it's lasted a lot longer than that.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Says It Took Him A Full Day To Convince His Kids He Scored $1M

"It’s something that seems so impossible until it happens to you.”

OLG | Handout

A 62-year-old father and grandfather from Ottawa won $1 million and discovered his win while he was out shopping with his wife.

Ontario lottery winner Craig Wheeler said that winning felt surreal and he had to convince his family that he had actually won.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 4 Are In & It's A $43 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out! 💰

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on January 4 are in so it's time to check your tickets to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

With this lottery, there is a $43 million grand prize to be won!

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 31 Are In & It's A $36 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out! 💰

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 31 are in so you can check to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

With this lottery, there is a $36 million grand prize to be won!

Keep Reading Show less