Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

"It’s exhilarating."

Vancouver Editor
Lottery winners from B.C. holding their cheque.

Lottery winners from B.C. holding their cheque.

BCLC | Handout

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit.

They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000.

The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.

She was in shock when she found out that she had actually won the top prize while playing.

“I was upstairs, and the ticket sat there for three hours – I was just so excited…I didn’t know what to think,” she said.

After the shock wore off, she told Dean the super exciting news, and he was equally as thrilled. He said that it now gives them the "freedom to relax and travel."

The couple is going to be sharing some of the lottery money with their family and book a vacation to Hawaii.

“It’s nice to be able to share it with the special people in our lives,” Dean said.

They are also going to buy a new camping trailer with the money.

They are clearly going to make use of their win — and it's all going to happen thanks to their granddaughter.

“If it wasn’t for my granddaughter needing a new suit, I never would have bought the ticket,” said Shari.

The couple is going to enjoy the money, and use it to make their retirement a little more relaxing.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...