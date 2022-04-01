BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K
"It’s exhilarating."
A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit.
They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000.
The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
She was in shock when she found out that she had actually won the top prize while playing.
“I was upstairs, and the ticket sat there for three hours – I was just so excited…I didn’t know what to think,” she said.
After the shock wore off, she told Dean the super exciting news, and he was equally as thrilled. He said that it now gives them the "freedom to relax and travel."
The couple is going to be sharing some of the lottery money with their family and book a vacation to Hawaii.
“It’s nice to be able to share it with the special people in our lives,” Dean said.
They are also going to buy a new camping trailer with the money.
They are clearly going to make use of their win — and it's all going to happen thanks to their granddaughter.
“If it wasn’t for my granddaughter needing a new suit, I never would have bought the ticket,” said Shari.
The couple is going to enjoy the money, and use it to make their retirement a little more relaxing.