lotto max

A Lotto Ticket Worth $18.7M Has Yet To Be Claimed & Here's The Winning Numbers

It could be you!

Western Canada Editor
A Lotto 6/49 ticket. Right: A man holding a Lotto 6/49 sign about his head.

WCLC, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

A Lotto ticket worth $18.7 million is still yet to be claimed — and it was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers.

The winning numbers on the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 6 were 2, 8, 9, 16, 39, and 49 and, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, someone in Surrey, B.C. bought the winning ticket.

In addition to this, a ticket purchased in the Penticton region won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize draw and a ticket purchased in Langley, B.C. matched five out of six numbers plus the bonus to win more than $58,000.

It’s the third time in the past five weeks that a ticket purchased in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has landed the jackpot.

Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner, from Chilliwack won $8 million and they had plans to celebrate in possibly the most Canadian way possible.

Then, after playing the same Lotto numbers for the last 36 years, lucky couple Chau Ming (Lana) Leung and Yiu Fai (Joery) Leung finally won the $6 million lottery jackpot on March 16 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The huge wins follows on the heels of a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket that was purchased in Alberta, the highest amount won on the Lotto Max in the province's history.

According to the Western Canada Lotto Corporation, the winning ticket for the Lotto Max draw on April 1 was sold somewhere in Alberta, but they confirmed it was not purchased in either Calgary or Edmonton.

