Lotto Winners From BC Played The Same Numbers For 36 Years & Finally Hit The Jackpot
The numbers are inspired by their families birthdays. ❤️
A lotto-winning couple in B.C. finally won big playing the Lotto 6/49 with the same numbers that they had been using for 36 years.
As if it could get any cuter, the six winning numbers are inspired by the birthdays of their family members.
The lucky couple, Chau Ming (Lana) Leung and Yiu Fai (Joery) Leung, won the $6 million lottery jackpot on March 16 after more than three decades of playing the numbers.
The couple lives in Burnaby, B.C. and bought their ticket at the very same place they had for years — a Lucky Mart, in Vancouver. Their son was actually the one who discovered the win.
Lana told BCLC that her son found out someone from Vancouver won on Instagram, a few days after the draw.
Luckily he recognized the winning numbers as the ones that his parents play and texted his dad to ask if they had purchased a ticket for that draw.
Joery didn't even respond to the text though, so he had to ask him in person to see if they were the winners.
Apparently, their son wasn't too happy about being ignored.
“He was mad and asked Joery while he was watching TV in bed,” Lana said.
The couple finally scanned their ticket, and said they all "started screaming and crying."
The couple is going to be taking an early retirement with their winnings, and Lana is planning to quit one of her jobs. They are also going to buy their son — who is partly to thank for the big win — a car, and pay their daughter's mortgage off.
Before they became millionaires, the couple were actually planning to move to a new house. Now though, they have scrapped that plan, because they want to stay in the house where they won the lottery.